The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) have -130 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8), who have +110 odds, on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Betting Trends

Minnesota's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 20 times.

The Wild have been victorious in 10 of their 14 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (71.4%).

The Blue Jackets have been made the underdog 36 times this season, and upset their opponent 12 times.

Minnesota is 8-1 (winning 88.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Columbus has 33 games this season playing as the underdog by +110 or longer, and is 12-21 in those contests.

Blue Jackets Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Adam Fantilli 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (-105) Dmitri Voronkov 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+135) - Kent Johnson 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+145) 1.5 (-133)

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 4-5-1 6.1 2.70 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.70 2.80 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 7-3 4-5-1 6.7 3.50 3.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 3.50 3.90 4 16.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

