Will Bowling Green be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Bowling Green's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Bowling Green's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Bowling Green ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 1-1 NR NR 210

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bowling Green's best wins

In its best win of the season, Bowling Green took down the Canisius Golden Griffins in a 77-73 win on November 26. The leading point-getter against Canisius was Marcus Hill, who delivered 26 points with three rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

82-61 over Lipscomb (No. 155/RPI) on November 25

92-90 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 250/RPI) on January 2

79-69 at home over UMKC (No. 267/RPI) on December 16

70-41 at home over Chicago State (No. 270/RPI) on November 6

81-75 at home over Arkansas State (No. 271/RPI) on November 11

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bowling Green's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Falcons are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Bowling Green has been given the 322nd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Glancing at the Falcons' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and 16 games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of Bowling Green's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Bowling Green's next game

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons vs. Ohio Bobcats

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Ohio Bobcats Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Bowling Green games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.