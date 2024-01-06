2024 NCAA Bracketology: Bowling Green Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Bowling Green and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Bowling Green's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Bowling Green ranks
|Record
|MAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|42
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bowling Green's best wins
Against the Cleveland State Vikings, a top 100 team in the RPI, Bowling Green registered its best win of the season on November 7, an 89-86 home victory. The leading point-getter against Cleveland State was Paige Kohler, who recorded 20 points with five rebounds and four assists.
Next best wins
- 69-48 on the road over Wright State (No. 130/RPI) on December 12
- 68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 179/RPI) on November 27
- 75-69 at home over Western Michigan (No. 203/RPI) on January 6
- 59-38 over Mercer (No. 236/RPI) on November 22
- 85-73 over Lehigh (No. 277/RPI) on November 23
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bowling Green's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Bowling Green is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.
- The Falcons have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Bowling Green has been given the 65th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Falcons have 16 games remaining this year, including 12 against teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records north of .500.
- Bowling Green has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Bowling Green's next game
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Bowling Green games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.