If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Bowling Green and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Bowling Green ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 2-0 NR NR 42

Bowling Green's best wins

Against the Cleveland State Vikings, a top 100 team in the RPI, Bowling Green registered its best win of the season on November 7, an 89-86 home victory. The leading point-getter against Cleveland State was Paige Kohler, who recorded 20 points with five rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

69-48 on the road over Wright State (No. 130/RPI) on December 12

68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 179/RPI) on November 27

75-69 at home over Western Michigan (No. 203/RPI) on January 6

59-38 over Mercer (No. 236/RPI) on November 22

85-73 over Lehigh (No. 277/RPI) on November 23

Bowling Green's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Bowling Green is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

The Falcons have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Bowling Green has been given the 65th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Falcons have 16 games remaining this year, including 12 against teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records north of .500.

Bowling Green has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Bowling Green's next game

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

