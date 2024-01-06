The Western Michigan Broncos' (5-6) MAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Bowling Green Falcons (7-4) at Stroh Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Broncos' 60 points per game are 11.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Falcons give up.

When it scores more than 71.7 points, Western Michigan is 2-0.

Bowling Green's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 60 points.

The Falcons put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Broncos give up (67.5).

Bowling Green is 5-0 when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Western Michigan is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 65.3 points.

The Falcons are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Broncos allow to opponents (43.1%).

The Broncos' 38.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Falcons have given up.

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 15 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)

15 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78) Amy Velasco: 12.1 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

12.1 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Paige Kohler: 10 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

10 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Erika Porter: 7.4 PTS, 56.5 FG%

7.4 PTS, 56.5 FG% Morgan Sharps: 13 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (22-for-50)

Bowling Green Schedule