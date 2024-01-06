How to Watch the Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Michigan Broncos' (5-6) MAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Bowling Green Falcons (7-4) at Stroh Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Broncos' 60 points per game are 11.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Falcons give up.
- When it scores more than 71.7 points, Western Michigan is 2-0.
- Bowling Green's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 60 points.
- The Falcons put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Broncos give up (67.5).
- Bowling Green is 5-0 when scoring more than 67.5 points.
- Western Michigan is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 65.3 points.
- The Falcons are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Broncos allow to opponents (43.1%).
- The Broncos' 38.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Falcons have given up.
Bowling Green Leaders
- Lexi Fleming: 15 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)
- Amy Velasco: 12.1 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)
- Paige Kohler: 10 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
- Erika Porter: 7.4 PTS, 56.5 FG%
- Morgan Sharps: 13 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (22-for-50)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bowling Green Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|South Carolina
|L 93-62
|Stroh Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 84-35
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Central Michigan
|W 65-64
|McGuirk Arena
|1/6/2024
|Western Michigan
|-
|Stroh Center
|1/10/2024
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Stroh Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.