The Western Michigan Broncos' (5-6) MAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Bowling Green Falcons (7-4) at Stroh Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Broncos' 60 points per game are 11.7 fewer points than the 71.7 the Falcons give up.
  • When it scores more than 71.7 points, Western Michigan is 2-0.
  • Bowling Green's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 60 points.
  • The Falcons put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Broncos give up (67.5).
  • Bowling Green is 5-0 when scoring more than 67.5 points.
  • Western Michigan is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 65.3 points.
  • The Falcons are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Broncos allow to opponents (43.1%).
  • The Broncos' 38.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Falcons have given up.

Bowling Green Leaders

  • Lexi Fleming: 15 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)
  • Amy Velasco: 12.1 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)
  • Paige Kohler: 10 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
  • Erika Porter: 7.4 PTS, 56.5 FG%
  • Morgan Sharps: 13 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (22-for-50)

Bowling Green Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 South Carolina L 93-62 Stroh Center
12/22/2023 @ Indiana L 84-35 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Central Michigan W 65-64 McGuirk Arena
1/6/2024 Western Michigan - Stroh Center
1/10/2024 Eastern Michigan - Stroh Center
1/13/2024 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena

