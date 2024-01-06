Saturday's game at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (7-4) squaring off against the Western Michigan Broncos (5-6) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 73-60 victory, as our model heavily favors Bowling Green.

In their last time out, the Falcons won on Wednesday 65-64 against Central Michigan.

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Western Michigan 60

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

The Falcons defeated the No. 102-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Cleveland State Vikings, 89-86, on November 7, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Falcons have three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Bowling Green 2023-24 Best Wins

89-86 at home over Cleveland State (No. 102) on November 7

69-48 on the road over Wright State (No. 175) on December 12

68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 177) on November 27

85-73 over Lehigh (No. 209) on November 23

59-38 over Mercer (No. 230) on November 22

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 15 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)

15 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78) Amy Velasco: 12.1 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

12.1 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Paige Kohler: 10 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

10 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Erika Porter: 7.4 PTS, 56.5 FG%

7.4 PTS, 56.5 FG% Morgan Sharps: 13 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (22-for-50)

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons average 65.3 points per game (199th in college basketball) while giving up 71.7 per contest (309th in college basketball). They have a -71 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

