For bracketology insights on Cincinnati and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Cincinnati ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-3 NR NR 84

Cincinnati's best wins

Cincinnati captured its signature win of the season on November 19 by securing a 71-60 victory over the Toledo Rockets, a top 50 team in the RPI. Against Toledo, Mya Jackson led the team by delivering 22 points to go along with two rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

65-41 over Kentucky (No. 83/RPI) on November 25

58-56 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 207/RPI) on December 17

71-51 at home over Siena (No. 254/RPI) on December 21

69-47 at home over Xavier (No. 318/RPI) on December 10

87-62 at home over Howard (No. 321/RPI) on December 13

Cincinnati's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-6 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Cincinnati has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 26th-most in the nation. But it also has six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the second-most.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Cincinnati has the 48th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Of the Bearcats' 15 remaining games this season, one are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing Cincinnati's upcoming schedule, it has four games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Cincinnati's next game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. UCF Knights

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. UCF Knights Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

