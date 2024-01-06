Saturday's contest features the BYU Cougars (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) squaring off at Marriott Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-70 victory for heavily favored BYU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Provo, Utah

Venue: Marriott Center

Cincinnati vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 80, Cincinnati 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. BYU

Computer Predicted Spread: BYU (-10.8)

BYU (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

BYU has compiled a 10-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Cincinnati is 5-7-0. The Cougars have a 5-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bearcats have a record of 7-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. BYU is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 games, while Cincinnati has gone 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats put up 82.1 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 65.8 per contest (70th in college basketball). They have a +211 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game.

Cincinnati ranks seventh in college basketball at 43.8 rebounds per game. That's 13.6 more than the 30.2 its opponents average.

Cincinnati hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball) at a 35.2% rate (108th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make, at a 31.2% rate.

Cincinnati forces 10.7 turnovers per game (296th in college basketball) while committing 10.0 (47th in college basketball).

