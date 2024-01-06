The BYU Cougars (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2, 0-0 Big 12), winners of three straight. It tips at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the BYU vs. Cincinnati matchup.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Cincinnati vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total BYU Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline
FanDuel BYU (-10.5) 151.5 -600 +430 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cincinnati vs. BYU Betting Trends

  • Cincinnati has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.
  • BYU has covered 11 times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, five out of the Cougars' 13 games have gone over the point total.

Cincinnati Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • The Bearcats' national championship odds have improved from +25000 at the start of the season to +15000, the seventh-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Cincinnati winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

