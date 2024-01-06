Saturday's contest between the Oklahoma Sooners (8-5) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-5) at Lloyd Noble Center has a projected final score of 72-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Oklahoma squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Bearcats head into this game following a 68-53 loss to West Virginia on Wednesday.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 72, Cincinnati 65

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

Against the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Bearcats notched their signature win of the season on November 19, a 71-60 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bearcats are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 24th-most victories, but also tied for the sixth-most defeats.

Cincinnati 2023-24 Best Wins

71-60 on the road over Toledo (No. 71) on November 19

65-41 over Kentucky (No. 132) on November 25

58-56 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 227) on December 17

87-62 at home over Howard (No. 264) on December 13

71-51 at home over Siena (No. 273) on December 21

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 12.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 51.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

12.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 51.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Malea Williams: 9.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

9.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Braylyn Milton: 5.8 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 12.8 3PT% (5-for-39)

5.8 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 12.8 3PT% (5-for-39) Brianna Byers: 3.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%

3.7 PTS, 43.5 FG% Reagan Jackson: 7.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats put up 64.3 points per game (210th in college basketball) while giving up 61.4 per outing (120th in college basketball). They have a +38 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

