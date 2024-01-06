Cincinnati vs. BYU January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The BYU Cougars (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN2.
Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Viktor Lakhin: 13.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Day Day Thomas: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- John Newman III: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jizzle James: 8.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
BYU Players to Watch
- Spencer Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noah Waterman: 11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Richie Saunders: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaxson Robinson: 16.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trevin Knell: 11.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Cincinnati vs. BYU Stat Comparison
|BYU Rank
|BYU AVG
|Cincinnati AVG
|Cincinnati Rank
|6th
|90.1
|Points Scored
|82.6
|44th
|11th
|61.0
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|77th
|7th
|44.3
|Rebounds
|43.3
|14th
|29th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|13.3
|10th
|1st
|12.8
|3pt Made
|8.0
|137th
|1st
|22.2
|Assists
|16.6
|43rd
|32nd
|9.5
|Turnovers
|9.9
|49th
