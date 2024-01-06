The BYU Cougars (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN2.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Viktor Lakhin: 13.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Day Day Thomas: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK John Newman III: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jizzle James: 8.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

Spencer Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Noah Waterman: 11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Richie Saunders: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaxson Robinson: 16.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Trevin Knell: 11.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cincinnati vs. BYU Stat Comparison

BYU Rank BYU AVG Cincinnati AVG Cincinnati Rank 6th 90.1 Points Scored 82.6 44th 11th 61.0 Points Allowed 66.5 77th 7th 44.3 Rebounds 43.3 14th 29th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 13.3 10th 1st 12.8 3pt Made 8.0 137th 1st 22.2 Assists 16.6 43rd 32nd 9.5 Turnovers 9.9 49th

