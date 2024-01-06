How to Watch the Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats' (8-5) Big 12 schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners (8-5) at Lloyd Noble Center. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison
- The Bearcats' 64.3 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 68.8 the Sooners give up to opponents.
- Cincinnati has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.
- Oklahoma's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 64.3 points.
- The Sooners put up 79.2 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 61.4 the Bearcats give up.
- Oklahoma has an 8-4 record when scoring more than 61.4 points.
- Cincinnati is 8-5 when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.
- This year the Sooners are shooting 42.7% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Bearcats concede.
Cincinnati Leaders
- Jillian Hayes: 12.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 51.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Malea Williams: 9.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
- Braylyn Milton: 5.8 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 12.8 3PT% (5-for-39)
- Brianna Byers: 3.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%
- Reagan Jackson: 7.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Siena
|W 71-51
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/30/2023
|Kansas State
|L 66-41
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ West Virginia
|L 68-53
|WVU Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/10/2024
|UCF
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.