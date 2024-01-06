The Cincinnati Bearcats' (8-5) Big 12 schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners (8-5) at Lloyd Noble Center. It starts at 1:00 PM ET.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats' 64.3 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 68.8 the Sooners give up to opponents.

Cincinnati has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

Oklahoma's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 64.3 points.

The Sooners put up 79.2 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 61.4 the Bearcats give up.

Oklahoma has an 8-4 record when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Cincinnati is 8-5 when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.

This year the Sooners are shooting 42.7% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Bearcats concede.

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 12.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 51.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

12.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 51.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Malea Williams: 9.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

9.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Braylyn Milton: 5.8 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 12.8 3PT% (5-for-39)

5.8 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 12.8 3PT% (5-for-39) Brianna Byers: 3.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%

3.7 PTS, 43.5 FG% Reagan Jackson: 7.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

Cincinnati Schedule