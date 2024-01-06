When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Cleveland State be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Cleveland State ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-6 4-2 NR NR 158

Cleveland State's best wins

Cleveland State's signature victory of the season came against the Bradley Braves, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to the RPI. Cleveland State registered the 76-69 road win on December 15. The leading point-getter against Bradley was Drew Lowder, who amassed 26 points with one rebound and one assist.

Next best wins

75-67 at home over Oakland (No. 76/RPI) on December 28

72-70 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 103/RPI) on November 22

71-61 at home over Canisius (No. 130/RPI) on November 15

88-85 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 204/RPI) on January 7

90-77 at home over Western Michigan (No. 279/RPI) on December 21

Cleveland State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

According to the RPI, Cleveland State has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

According to the RPI, Cleveland State has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Vikings have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Cleveland State is playing the 290th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Vikings have 14 games left this season, including 11 against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records over .500.

Cleveland St has 14 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Cleveland State's next game

Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers vs. Cleveland State Vikings

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Cleveland State Vikings Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

