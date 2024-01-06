2024 NCAA Bracketology: Cleveland State Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Cleveland State be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
How Cleveland State ranks
|Record
|Horizon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-3
|4-1
|NR
|NR
|98
Cleveland State's best wins
In its best victory of the season, Cleveland State defeated the Niagara Purple Eagles in an 87-56 win on December 6. The leading scorer against Niagara was Mickayla Perdue, who put up 24 points with four rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 187/RPI) on November 22
- 69-59 over Drexel (No. 201/RPI) on December 21
- 70-63 over Southern Miss (No. 208/RPI) on December 20
- 74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 226/RPI) on November 12
- 72-59 at home over Robert Morris (No. 262/RPI) on November 29
Cleveland State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 11-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Cleveland State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.
- Based on the RPI, the Vikings have 11 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Cleveland State has drawn the 284th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- As far as the Vikings' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams above .500.
- Cleveland State has 15 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Cleveland State's next game
- Matchup: Cleveland State Vikings vs. Detroit Mercy Titans
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
