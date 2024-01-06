When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Cleveland State be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Cleveland State ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-3 4-1 NR NR 98

Cleveland State's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Cleveland State defeated the Niagara Purple Eagles in an 87-56 win on December 6. The leading scorer against Niagara was Mickayla Perdue, who put up 24 points with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 187/RPI) on November 22

69-59 over Drexel (No. 201/RPI) on December 21

70-63 over Southern Miss (No. 208/RPI) on December 20

74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 226/RPI) on November 12

72-59 at home over Robert Morris (No. 262/RPI) on November 29

Cleveland State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 11-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Cleveland State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Vikings have 11 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Cleveland State has drawn the 284th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

As far as the Vikings' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams above .500.

Cleveland State has 15 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Cleveland State's next game

Matchup: Cleveland State Vikings vs. Detroit Mercy Titans

Cleveland State Vikings vs. Detroit Mercy Titans Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

