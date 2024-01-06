The Cleveland State Vikings (12-3) welcome in the Youngstown State Penguins (6-9) after winning seven home games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

The Penguins' 58.8 points per game are 6.0 fewer points than the 64.8 the Vikings give up to opponents.

Youngstown State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Cleveland State's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.8 points.

The Vikings record 76.5 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 59.1 the Penguins allow.

Cleveland State is 12-3 when scoring more than 59.1 points.

When Youngstown State allows fewer than 76.5 points, it is 6-7.

The Vikings are making 45.9% of their shots from the field, 8.2% higher than the Penguins concede to opponents (37.7%).

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

16.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Carmen Villalobos: 6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28)

6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28) Mickayla Perdue: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)

14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82) Jordana Reisma: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.1 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.1 FG% Sara Guerreiro: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Cleveland State Schedule