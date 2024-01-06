Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game features the Cleveland State Vikings (12-3) and the Youngstown State Penguins (6-9) matching up at Wolstein Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-56 victory for heavily favored Cleveland State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Vikings enter this matchup on the heels of a 64-59 win against Milwaukee on Monday.
Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cleveland State 74, Youngstown State 56
Cleveland State Schedule Analysis
- The Vikings defeated the Southern Miss Eagles in a 70-63 win on December 20. It was their best victory of the season.
- The Vikings have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (four).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Cleveland State is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.
Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 70-63 over Southern Miss (No. 154) on December 20
- 69-59 over Drexel (No. 183) on December 21
- 62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 188) on November 22
- 74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 212) on November 12
- 64-59 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 217) on January 1
Cleveland State Leaders
- Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Carmen Villalobos: 6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28)
- Mickayla Perdue: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)
- Jordana Reisma: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.1 FG%
- Sara Guerreiro: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
Cleveland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings are outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game with a +175 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.5 points per game (58th in college basketball) and give up 64.8 per contest (194th in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, Cleveland State puts up fewer points per game (70.0) than its overall average (76.5).
- The Vikings are averaging 80.7 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 73.6 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Cleveland State is surrendering 55.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 71.8.
- The Vikings' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 73.4 points a contest compared to the 76.5 they've averaged this season.
