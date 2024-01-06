Saturday's game features the Cleveland State Vikings (12-3) and the Youngstown State Penguins (6-9) matching up at Wolstein Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-56 victory for heavily favored Cleveland State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Vikings enter this matchup on the heels of a 64-59 win against Milwaukee on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 74, Youngstown State 56

Other Horizon Predictions

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings defeated the Southern Miss Eagles in a 70-63 win on December 20. It was their best victory of the season.

The Vikings have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (four).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Cleveland State is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins

70-63 over Southern Miss (No. 154) on December 20

69-59 over Drexel (No. 183) on December 21

62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 188) on November 22

74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 212) on November 12

64-59 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 217) on January 1

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

16.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Carmen Villalobos: 6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28)

6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28) Mickayla Perdue: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)

14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82) Jordana Reisma: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.1 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.1 FG% Sara Guerreiro: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings are outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game with a +175 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.5 points per game (58th in college basketball) and give up 64.8 per contest (194th in college basketball).

In conference tilts, Cleveland State puts up fewer points per game (70.0) than its overall average (76.5).

The Vikings are averaging 80.7 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 73.6 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Cleveland State is surrendering 55.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 71.8.

The Vikings' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 73.4 points a contest compared to the 76.5 they've averaged this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.