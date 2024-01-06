In the ASB Classic final on Saturday, Coco Gauff takes on Elina Svitolina.

With -500 odds, Gauff is the favorite against Svitolina for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +340.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coco Gauff vs. Elina Svitolina Match Information

Tournament: The ASB Classic

The ASB Classic Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

Live Stream: Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Coco Gauff vs. Elina Svitolina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Coco Gauff has an 83.3% chance to win.

Coco Gauff Elina Svitolina -500 Odds to Win Match +340 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 61.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Coco Gauff vs. Elina Svitolina Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Friday, Gauff took down Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1.

Svitolina will look to maintain momentum after a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 71-ranked Xiyu Wang in the semifinals on Friday.

Gauff has played 19.8 games per match in her 64 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In her 46 matches on hard courts over the past year, Gauff has played an average of 19.9 games.

Svitolina has played 27 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 52.2% of those games.

Svitolina is averaging 22.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set in seven matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Gauff and Svitolina have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 64. Svitolina was victorious in that bout 6-4, 6-3.

Svitolina and Gauff have played two total sets, with Svitolina claiming two of them and Gauff zero.

Svitolina and Gauff have faced off in 19 total games, with Svitolina taking 12 and Gauff securing seven.

In their one match against each other, Gauff and Svitolina are averaging 19.0 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.