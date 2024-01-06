Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Columbiana County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Columbiana County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southern Local High School at Shenandoah High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6

1:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Sarahsville, OH

Sarahsville, OH Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference

Ohio Valley Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Chalker at Heartland Christian School