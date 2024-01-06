For bracketology analysis on Dayton and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

How Dayton ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 2-0 37 NR 5

Dayton's best wins

Dayton took down the Cincinnati Bearcats (No. 37 in the RPI) in an 82-68 win on December 16 -- its signature victory of the season. Daron Holmes was the top scorer in the signature victory over Cincinnati, dropping 28 points with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

88-81 over St. John's (No. 38/RPI) on November 17

91-67 at home over Oakland (No. 76/RPI) on December 20

64-60 at home over UMass (No. 82/RPI) on January 7

72-59 on the road over Davidson (No. 100/RPI) on January 3

65-63 on the road over SMU (No. 114/RPI) on November 29

Dayton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Dayton has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

The Flyers have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (two).

Dayton has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Dayton gets the 32nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Flyers' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Looking at Dayton's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Dayton's next game

Matchup: Duquesne Dukes vs. Dayton Flyers

Duquesne Dukes vs. Dayton Flyers Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN2

