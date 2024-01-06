Can we count on Dayton to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Dayton ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 1-3 NR NR 231

Dayton's best wins

Dayton's best win this season came on January 6 in a 69-64 victory against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Against Loyola Chicago, Ivy Wolf led the team by amassing 22 points to go along with two rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

73-60 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 285/RPI) on December 9

74-63 over Wichita State (No. 293/RPI) on November 25

75-54 over Stetson (No. 315/RPI) on November 24

91-73 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 346/RPI) on November 12

75-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 352/RPI) on November 20

Dayton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-4

Dayton has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

The Flyers have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (six), but also have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 defeats (four).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Dayton has been given the 222nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Flyers' upcoming schedule features five games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records above .500.

Looking at Dayton's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Dayton's next game

Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens vs. Dayton Flyers

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Dayton Flyers Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

