The Dayton Flyers (6-8) will try to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-6) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UD Arena.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison

The Ramblers put up an average of 66.3 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 71.2 the Flyers allow.

Loyola Chicago has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 71.2 points.

Dayton's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 66.3 points.

The 65.9 points per game the Flyers score are the same as the Ramblers allow.

Dayton has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 68.2 points.

Loyola Chicago has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 65.9 points.

The Flyers are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Ramblers concede to opponents (44.8%).

The Ramblers' 39.9 shooting percentage is 5.2 lower than the Flyers have given up.

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%

9.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG% Ivy Wolf: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85)

11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (32-for-85) Mariah Perez: 7.9 PTS, 43.8 FG%

7.9 PTS, 43.8 FG% Destiny Bohanon: 10.2 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

10.2 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Anyssa Jones: 8.9 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

Dayton Schedule