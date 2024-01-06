Will Emil Bemstrom Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 6?
Can we anticipate Emil Bemstrom lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bemstrom stats and insights
- In three of 25 games this season, Bemstrom has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- Bemstrom has scored three goals on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bemstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|11:53
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:26
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|13:40
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.