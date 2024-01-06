Franklin County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Franklin County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus at Westerville Central High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Christian School at Medina Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Logan High School at St. Charles Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dover High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: New Albany, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
