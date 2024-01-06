Will Jack Roslovic Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 6?
In the upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Jack Roslovic to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Roslovic stats and insights
- Roslovic has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Wild this season in one game (eight shots).
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Roslovic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:32
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:29
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Home
|W 4-2
Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
