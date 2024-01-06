The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Jack Roslovic, are in action Saturday versus the Minnesota Wild at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Roslovic's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jack Roslovic vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Roslovic Season Stats Insights

Roslovic has averaged 15:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

In two of 18 games this year, Roslovic has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Roslovic has registered a point in a game seven times this year out of 18 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Roslovic has an assist in six of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Roslovic has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Roslovic having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Roslovic Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 18 Games 3 9 Points 1 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

