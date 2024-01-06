On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Johnny Gaudreau going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

  • In seven of 40 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken seven of them.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.
  • Gaudreau averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are allowing 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 22:34 Away W 3-2 SO
1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 4-1
12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:34 Away L 3-2 OT
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 16:13 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:45 Away L 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 21:04 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:05 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 14:22 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:55 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:55 Away W 6-5 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

