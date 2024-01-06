Will Johnny Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 6?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Johnny Gaudreau going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Gaudreau stats and insights
- In seven of 40 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken seven of them.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.
- Gaudreau averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are allowing 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:34
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:34
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|1
|2
|16:13
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|21:04
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|3
|1
|2
|14:22
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:55
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|20:55
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
