Saturday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 78-72 based on our computer prediction, with Kent State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 78, Eastern Michigan 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-5.3)

Kent State (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

Eastern Michigan has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Kent State is 5-6-0. A total of six out of the Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and nine of the Golden Flashes' games have gone over. In the last 10 contests, Eastern Michigan is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall while Kent State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Other MAC Predictions

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game (posting 80.1 points per game, 65th in college basketball, and giving up 72.6 per outing, 218th in college basketball) and have a +97 scoring differential.

Kent State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It grabs 36.0 rebounds per game (209th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.5.

Kent State makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (180th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.3 on average.

Kent State wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 13.1 (291st in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.5.

