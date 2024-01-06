The Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) travel in MAC play versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Flashes have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • In games Kent State shoots higher than 45% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Golden Flashes are the 207th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 265th.
  • The 80.1 points per game the Golden Flashes average are 5.6 more points than the Eagles allow (74.5).
  • When Kent State scores more than 74.5 points, it is 8-2.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kent State scored 83.9 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 68.3 points per contest.
  • The Golden Flashes surrendered 65.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 65.2 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Kent State averaged 1.3 more treys per game (8.5) than in away games (7.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (32.1%).

Kent State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Oregon L 84-70 Matthew Knight Arena
12/29/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 66-46 University Credit Union Pavilion
1/2/2024 Ball State W 82-69 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/6/2024 @ Eastern Michigan - George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/9/2024 Toledo - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/13/2024 @ Central Michigan - McGuirk Arena

