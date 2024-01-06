How to Watch Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) travel in MAC play versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET.
Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Western Michigan vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Northern Illinois vs Ohio (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Central Michigan vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
Kent State Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Flashes have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
- In games Kent State shoots higher than 45% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Golden Flashes are the 207th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 265th.
- The 80.1 points per game the Golden Flashes average are 5.6 more points than the Eagles allow (74.5).
- When Kent State scores more than 74.5 points, it is 8-2.
Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kent State scored 83.9 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 68.3 points per contest.
- The Golden Flashes surrendered 65.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 65.2 when playing on the road.
- At home, Kent State averaged 1.3 more treys per game (8.5) than in away games (7.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (32.1%).
Kent State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 84-70
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 66-46
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|Ball State
|W 82-69
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/9/2024
|Toledo
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Central Michigan
|-
|McGuirk Arena
