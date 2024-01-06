The Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) travel in MAC play versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Flashes have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.

In games Kent State shoots higher than 45% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes are the 207th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 265th.

The 80.1 points per game the Golden Flashes average are 5.6 more points than the Eagles allow (74.5).

When Kent State scores more than 74.5 points, it is 8-2.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kent State scored 83.9 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 68.3 points per contest.

The Golden Flashes surrendered 65.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 65.2 when playing on the road.

At home, Kent State averaged 1.3 more treys per game (8.5) than in away games (7.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (32.1%).

Kent State Upcoming Schedule