Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) in a matchup of MAC teams at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kent State Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kent State (-9.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Kent State (-9.5)
|145.5
|-430
|+330
Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Kent State has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of nine out of the Golden Flashes' 11 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Eastern Michigan has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
- The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this year.
Kent State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Kent State is 89th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (135th).
- The Golden Flashes were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- Kent State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
