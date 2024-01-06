The Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) in a matchup of MAC teams at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Kent State (-9.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kent State (-9.5) 145.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Kent State has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of nine out of the Golden Flashes' 11 games this season have gone over the point total.

Eastern Michigan has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this year.

Kent State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Kent State is 89th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (135th).

The Golden Flashes were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Kent State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.