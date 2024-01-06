If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Kent State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Kent State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Kent State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 1-1 NR NR 138

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kent State's best wins

When Kent State took down the Cleveland State Vikings, who are ranked No. 158 in the RPI, on December 9 by a score of 83-77, it was its signature victory of the year so far. Giovanni Santiago led the way versus Cleveland State, posting 19 points. Next on the team was Jalen Sullinger with 17 points.

Next best wins

82-73 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 184/RPI) on December 5

79-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 209/RPI) on November 11

79-72 over Fordham (No. 227/RPI) on November 20

82-69 at home over Ball State (No. 290/RPI) on January 2

100-62 over Hampton (No. 357/RPI) on November 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kent State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Kent State has the 191st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Golden Flashes' upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing Kent State's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Kent State's next game

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Toledo Rockets

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Toledo Rockets Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Kent State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.