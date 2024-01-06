Can we count on Kent State to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Kent State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 2-0 NR NR 90

Kent State's best wins

On November 25, Kent State registered its best win of the season, a 67-64 victory over the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 99), according to the RPI. With 18 points, Mikala Morris was the top scorer versus Missouri. Second on the team was Corynne Hauser, with 17 points.

Next best wins

64-55 on the road over Louisiana (No. 147/RPI) on November 12

73-64 on the road over Buffalo (No. 233/RPI) on January 3

77-40 at home over Coppin State (No. 245/RPI) on November 29

92-63 at home over Ohio (No. 295/RPI) on January 6

64-57 on the road over Xavier (No. 318/RPI) on November 21

Kent State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Schedule insights

Kent State has the 158th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Golden Flashes have 16 games left on the schedule, with seven contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Glancing at Kent State's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Kent State's next game

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

