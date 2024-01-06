The Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) hit the road in MAC action against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET. The Golden Flashes are favored by 9.5 points in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kent State -9.5 145.5

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State and its opponents have gone over 145.5 combined points in nine of 11 games this season.

Kent State's outings this year have an average point total of 152.7, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Flashes have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Eastern Michigan (6-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 14.5% more often than Kent State (5-6-0) this season.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kent State 9 81.8% 80.1 149.1 72.6 147.1 142.4 Eastern Michigan 5 50% 69 149.1 74.5 147.1 144.8

Additional Kent State Insights & Trends

Kent State put together an 11-10-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The Golden Flashes score 5.6 more points per game (80.1) than the Eagles allow (74.5).

Kent State is 5-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall when scoring more than 74.5 points.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kent State 5-6-0 2-1 9-2-0 Eastern Michigan 6-4-0 2-2 6-4-0

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kent State Eastern Michigan 15-0 Home Record 6-7 9-6 Away Record 2-13 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 2-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

