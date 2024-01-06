Kent State vs. Ohio January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAC schedule includes the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-4) against the Ohio Bobcats (3-6) at 1:00 PM ET.
Kent State vs. Ohio Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Kent State Players to Watch
- Katie Shumate: 10.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Corynne Hauser: 11 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mikala Morris: 8.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jenna Batsch: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bridget Dunn: 6.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaya McClure: 14.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Madi Mace: 4.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bailey Tabeling: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Aylasia Fantrov: 5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
