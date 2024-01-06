How to Watch the Kent State vs. Ohio Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Ohio Bobcats (4-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kent State vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats' 62.9 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 60.8 the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
- Ohio is 4-4 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
- Kent State is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.
- The 72.9 points per game the Golden Flashes average are just 0.8 more points than the Bobcats allow (72.1).
- Kent State is 4-2 when scoring more than 72.1 points.
- Ohio has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.
- The Golden Flashes shoot 41% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Bobcats concede defensively.
Kent State Leaders
- Katie Shumate: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)
- Corynne Hauser: 10.2 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)
- Mikala Morris: 8.5 PTS, 50.6 FG%
- Jenna Batsch: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
- Bridget Dunn: 7.8 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Lake Erie
|W 84-20
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|La Roche
|W 109-31
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Buffalo
|W 73-64
|Alumni Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
|1/14/2024
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.