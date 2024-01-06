The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Ohio Bobcats (4-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.

Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Kent State vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison

  • The Bobcats' 62.9 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 60.8 the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
  • Ohio is 4-4 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
  • Kent State is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 62.9 points.
  • The 72.9 points per game the Golden Flashes average are just 0.8 more points than the Bobcats allow (72.1).
  • Kent State is 4-2 when scoring more than 72.1 points.
  • Ohio has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.
  • The Golden Flashes shoot 41% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Bobcats concede defensively.

Kent State Leaders

  • Katie Shumate: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)
  • Corynne Hauser: 10.2 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)
  • Mikala Morris: 8.5 PTS, 50.6 FG%
  • Jenna Batsch: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
  • Bridget Dunn: 7.8 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)

Kent State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Lake Erie W 84-20 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/30/2023 La Roche W 109-31 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/3/2024 @ Buffalo W 73-64 Alumni Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/10/2024 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall
1/14/2024 Northern Illinois - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

