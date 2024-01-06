Kirill Marchenko and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. There are prop bets for Marchenko available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

Marchenko has averaged 15:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Marchenko has scored a goal in 11 of 38 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 16 of 38 games this year, Marchenko has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 38 games this year, Marchenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Marchenko has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchenko going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 24.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 118 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 38 Games 3 21 Points 0 13 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.