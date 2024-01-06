Maxime Cressy, off a loss in the qualification final of the ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024 (to Lukas Klein) in his last tournament, will open the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia against Yu Hsiou Hsu in the qualifying qualification round 1. Cressy currently has +20000 odds to win this tournament at Melbourne Park.

Cressy at the 2024 Australian Open

Next Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Tournament Dates: January 7-28

January 7-28 Venue: Melbourne Park

Melbourne Park Location: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Cressy's Next Match

Cressy will begin play at the Australian Open by matching up with Hsu in the qualifying qualification round 1 on Monday, January 8 (at 6:00 PM ET).

Maxime Cressy Grand Slam Odds

Australian Open odds to win: +20000

Cressy Stats

Cressy last played on December 30, 2023, a 6-4, 6-7, 4-6 defeat by No. 171-ranked Klein in the qualifying round of the ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024.

In 25 tournaments over the past year, Cressy has yet to win a title, and his record is 11-25.

In 15 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Cressy is 10-15 in matches.

Through 36 matches over the past year (across all court types), Cressy has played 28.1 games per match. He won 48.2% of them.

In his 25 matches on hard courts over the past year, Cressy has played 27.7 games per match.

Cressy, over the past 12 months, has won 83.7% of his service games and 12.3% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Cressy has won 87.5% of his games on serve and 13.1% on return.

