Mercer County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Mercer County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elida High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Coldwater, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Botkins at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
