Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Mercer County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elida High School at Coldwater High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6

6:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Coldwater, OH

Coldwater, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Botkins at Fort Recovery