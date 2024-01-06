Saturday's contest between the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-9) at NIU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 67-62 based on our computer prediction, with Northern Illinois taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

The RedHawks are coming off of a 70-52 loss to Toledo in their last outing on Wednesday.

Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 67, Miami (OH) 62

Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the RedHawks defeated the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on the road on December 21 by a score of 68-66.

Miami (OH) Leaders

Jadyn Scott: 12.6 PTS, 53.0 FG%

12.6 PTS, 53.0 FG% Amber Tretter: 7.5 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

7.5 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Lakresha Edwards: 7.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)

7.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52) Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Katey Richason: 6.9 PTS, 51.2 FG%

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

The RedHawks are being outscored by 16.9 points per game, with a -186 scoring differential overall. They put up 53.0 points per game (342nd in college basketball), and allow 69.9 per contest (294th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the RedHawks are scoring 0.4 more points per game at home (53.3) than on the road (52.9).

Miami (OH) is giving up fewer points at home (65.8 per game) than on the road (72.3).

