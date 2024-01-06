2024 NCAA Bracketology: Miami (OH) March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Miami (OH) and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Miami (OH) ranks
|Record
|MAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-8
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|259
Miami (OH)'s best wins
Against the Vermont Catamounts on December 22, Miami (OH) captured its best win of the season, which was a 70-69 home victory. Anderson Mirambeaux put up a team-high 17 points with three rebounds and two assists in the contest against Vermont.
Next best wins
- 79-74 on the road over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on December 2
- 76-64 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 253/RPI) on November 19
- 76-48 at home over Coppin State (No. 358/RPI) on November 17
Miami (OH)'s quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2
- Based on the RPI, the RedHawks have four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Miami (OH) has been given the 221st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- When it comes to the RedHawks' upcoming schedule, they have two games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.
- Miami's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Miami (OH)'s next game
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
