If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Miami (OH) and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Miami (OH) ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-2 NR NR 259

Miami (OH)'s best wins

Against the Vermont Catamounts on December 22, Miami (OH) captured its best win of the season, which was a 70-69 home victory. Anderson Mirambeaux put up a team-high 17 points with three rebounds and two assists in the contest against Vermont.

Next best wins

79-74 on the road over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on December 2

76-64 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 253/RPI) on November 19

76-48 at home over Coppin State (No. 358/RPI) on November 17

Miami (OH)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Based on the RPI, the RedHawks have four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Miami (OH) has been given the 221st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the RedHawks' upcoming schedule, they have two games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.

Miami's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Miami (OH)'s next game

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

Buffalo Bulls vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

