The Miami (OH) RedHawks' (2-9) MAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) at NIU Convocation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The RedHawks' 53 points per game are 13.4 fewer points than the 66.4 the Huskies give up.
  • The 68.3 points per game the Huskies average are the same as the RedHawks give up.
  • Northern Illinois has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 69.9 points.
  • Miami (OH) has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.
  • The Huskies shoot 39.3% from the field, 3.4% lower than the RedHawks concede defensively.
  • The RedHawks make 39.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% more than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (OH) Leaders

  • Jadyn Scott: 12.6 PTS, 53 FG%
  • Amber Tretter: 7.5 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)
  • Lakresha Edwards: 7.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)
  • Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Katey Richason: 6.9 PTS, 51.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (OH) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Oakland W 68-66 Athletics Center O'rena
12/30/2023 @ Austin Peay L 53-44 F&M Bank Arena
1/3/2024 Toledo L 70-52 Millett Hall
1/6/2024 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center
1/10/2024 Kent State - Millett Hall
1/13/2024 @ Western Michigan - University Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.