How to Watch the Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks' (2-9) MAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) at NIU Convocation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The RedHawks' 53 points per game are 13.4 fewer points than the 66.4 the Huskies give up.
- The 68.3 points per game the Huskies average are the same as the RedHawks give up.
- Northern Illinois has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 69.9 points.
- Miami (OH) has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.
- The Huskies shoot 39.3% from the field, 3.4% lower than the RedHawks concede defensively.
- The RedHawks make 39.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% more than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Miami (OH) Leaders
- Jadyn Scott: 12.6 PTS, 53 FG%
- Amber Tretter: 7.5 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Lakresha Edwards: 7.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)
- Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Katey Richason: 6.9 PTS, 51.2 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (OH) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Oakland
|W 68-66
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/30/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|L 53-44
|F&M Bank Arena
|1/3/2024
|Toledo
|L 70-52
|Millett Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|Kent State
|-
|Millett Hall
|1/13/2024
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.