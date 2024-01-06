When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Ohio be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on Ohio's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Ohio ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-1 NR NR 280

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Ohio took down the Northern Illinois Huskies in a 78-66 win on January 6. That signature win against Northern Illinois included a team-high 21 points from Elmore James. Jaylin Hunter, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

74-73 at home over Delaware (No. 189/RPI) on December 2

88-70 at home over Troy (No. 214/RPI) on November 8

80-68 over Middle Tennessee (No. 300/RPI) on November 25

82-77 over Brown (No. 329/RPI) on November 26

71-52 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on November 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Ohio is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bobcats are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Ohio has been handed the 306th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

As far as the Bobcats' upcoming schedule, they have seven games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams over .500.

Ohio has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Ohio's next game

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons vs. Ohio Bobcats

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Ohio Bobcats Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Ohio games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.