Saturday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) and Ohio Bobcats (4-7) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 75-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kent State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Bobcats came out on top in their last matchup 67-58 against Akron on Wednesday.

Ohio vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Ohio vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 75, Ohio 60

Ohio Schedule Analysis

The Bobcats' best win this season came in a 67-58 victory over the Akron Zips on January 3.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Ohio is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.

The Golden Flashes have tied for the 138th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

Ohio 2023-24 Best Wins

67-58 at home over Akron (No. 236) on January 3

67-61 at home over Dayton (No. 239) on November 16

65-62 at home over Indiana State (No. 259) on December 17

75-71 at home over IUPUI (No. 325) on November 26

Ohio Leaders

Jaya McClure: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Kennedi Watkins: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Bailey Tabeling: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.4 FG%, 52.5 3PT% (21-for-40)

8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.4 FG%, 52.5 3PT% (21-for-40) Madi Mace: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Kate Dennis: 6.3 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats have been outscored by 9.2 points per game (posting 62.9 points per game, 240th in college basketball, while conceding 72.1 per contest, 315th in college basketball) and have a -101 scoring differential.

In 2023-24 the Bobcats are scoring 11.2 more points per game at home (68.0) than on the road (56.8).

At home, Ohio allows 68.2 points per game. On the road, it concedes 76.8.

