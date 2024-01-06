Saturday's contest between the Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 81-73 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Ohio squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 81, Northern Illinois 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio vs. Northern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-7.3)

Ohio (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 154.2

Ohio has put together a 3-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Northern Illinois is 5-5-0. The Bobcats are 6-6-0 and the Huskies are 6-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. Ohio has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over the last 10 games. Northern Illinois has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Other MAC Predictions

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game with a +99 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (81st in college basketball) and give up 71.5 per contest (183rd in college basketball).

Ohio ranks 149th in the nation at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.2 its opponents average.

Ohio connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (6.5).

The Bobcats rank 116th in college basketball with 98.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 145th in college basketball defensively with 88.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Ohio has committed 10 turnovers per game (47th in college basketball action), 3.8 fewer than the 13.8 it forces on average (63rd in college basketball).

