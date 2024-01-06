The Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Huskies have also lost three games in a row.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Ohio Stats Insights

The Bobcats make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

Ohio has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 170th.

The Bobcats record just 1.2 more points per game (79.2) than the Huskies give up (78).

Ohio has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 78 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio posted 83.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged in away games (75.8).

In 2022-23, the Bobcats ceded 65.7 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 79.6.

At home, Ohio made 0.5 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (36.9%).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule