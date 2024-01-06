The Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Huskies have also lost three games in a row.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • Ohio has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 170th.
  • The Bobcats record just 1.2 more points per game (79.2) than the Huskies give up (78).
  • Ohio has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 78 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio posted 83.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged in away games (75.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Bobcats ceded 65.7 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 79.6.
  • At home, Ohio made 0.5 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (36.9%).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Austin Peay L 71-67 F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 Davidson L 72-69 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 Toledo L 86-77 Convocation Center Ohio
1/6/2024 Northern Illinois - Convocation Center Ohio
1/9/2024 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center
1/13/2024 @ Western Michigan - University Arena

