How to Watch Ohio vs. Northern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Huskies have also lost three games in a row.
Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Western Michigan vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Central Michigan vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
Ohio Stats Insights
- The Bobcats make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- Ohio has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 170th.
- The Bobcats record just 1.2 more points per game (79.2) than the Huskies give up (78).
- Ohio has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 78 points.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio posted 83.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged in away games (75.8).
- In 2022-23, the Bobcats ceded 65.7 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 79.6.
- At home, Ohio made 0.5 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (36.9%).
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|L 71-67
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|Davidson
|L 72-69
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|Toledo
|L 86-77
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/6/2024
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/9/2024
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
