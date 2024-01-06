The Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will try to end a three-game losing run when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Huskies have also dropped three games straight.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-7.5) 155.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-7.5) 155.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Ohio has put together a 3-9-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Bobcats' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Northern Illinois is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, six out of the Huskies' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

