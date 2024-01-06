Saturday's game features the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) and the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) clashing at Assembly Hall (on January 6) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 win for Ohio State.

Based on our computer prediction, Ohio State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 148.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Line: Ohio State -1.5

Ohio State -1.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Ohio State -115, Indiana -105

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ohio State vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 76, Indiana 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. Indiana

Pick ATS: Ohio State (-1.5)



Ohio State (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Ohio State's record against the spread so far this season is 3-8-0, and Indiana's is 6-6-0. The Buckeyes have hit the over in eight games, while Hoosiers games have gone over seven times. The teams average 155 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Ohio State is 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Indiana has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes average 79.1 points per game (82nd in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per outing (53rd in college basketball). They have a +191 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.7 points per game.

Ohio State wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. It is collecting 39.4 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.5 per contest.

Ohio State knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball) while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc (31st in college basketball). It is making 2.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 30.8%.

The Buckeyes rank 62nd in college basketball by averaging 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 41st in college basketball, allowing 83.5 points per 100 possessions.

Ohio State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.8 per game (101st in college basketball action) while forcing 11.9 (191st in college basketball).

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game (posting 75.9 points per game, 160th in college basketball, and allowing 74.3 per contest, 259th in college basketball) and have a +22 scoring differential.

Indiana wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It grabs 35.9 rebounds per game (208th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.5.

Indiana hits 4.9 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball), 4.5 fewer than its opponents.

Indiana loses the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 12.4 (243rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.