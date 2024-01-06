Saturday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) and Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) going head-to-head at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 76-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Buckeyes, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Venue: Assembly Hall

Ohio State vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 76, Indiana 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-5.0)

Ohio State (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Indiana is 6-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Ohio State's 3-8-0 ATS record. The Hoosiers are 7-5-0 and the Buckeyes are 8-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. Indiana is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games, while Ohio State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Other Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes put up 79.1 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per contest (57th in college basketball). They have a +191 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The 39.4 rebounds per game Ohio State accumulates rank 69th in college basketball, 5.9 more than the 33.5 its opponents collect.

Ohio State knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.8% from beyond the arc (30th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.8%.

Ohio State has won the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.8 (99th in college basketball) while forcing 11.9 (190th in college basketball).

