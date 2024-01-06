How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- Ohio State has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers sit at 208th.
- The Buckeyes put up 79.1 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 74.3 the Hoosiers give up.
- Ohio State is 10-1 when scoring more than 74.3 points.
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 8.3% higher than the 40.9% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers rank 297th.
- The Hoosiers' 75.9 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
- Indiana has an 8-2 record when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Ohio State performed better in home games last year, scoring 74.7 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Buckeyes played better in home games last season, giving up 63 points per game, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.
- At home, Ohio State sunk 0.4 more threes per game (6.7) than in road games (6.3). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (36.5%).
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.5).
- At home, the Hoosiers conceded 65.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.2.
- Indiana drained more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|W 78-75
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|W 76-72
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/10/2024
|Wisconsin
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/15/2024
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|W 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 100-87
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|L 86-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/12/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Assembly Hall
