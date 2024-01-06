The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

Ohio State has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers sit at 208th.

The Buckeyes put up 79.1 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 74.3 the Hoosiers give up.

Ohio State is 10-1 when scoring more than 74.3 points.

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 8.3% higher than the 40.9% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers rank 297th.

The Hoosiers' 75.9 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

Indiana has an 8-2 record when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Ohio State performed better in home games last year, scoring 74.7 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game in away games.

Defensively the Buckeyes played better in home games last season, giving up 63 points per game, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.

At home, Ohio State sunk 0.4 more threes per game (6.7) than in road games (6.3). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (36.5%).

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.5).

At home, the Hoosiers conceded 65.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.2.

Indiana drained more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena 12/30/2023 West Virginia W 78-75 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Rutgers W 76-72 Value City Arena 1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 1/10/2024 Wisconsin - Value City Arena 1/15/2024 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

Indiana Upcoming Schedule