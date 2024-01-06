The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Ohio State has compiled an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes rank 51st.

The Buckeyes' 79.1 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 74.3 the Hoosiers give up.

Ohio State has put together a 10-1 record in games it scores more than 74.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (68.1).

At home, the Buckeyes conceded 63 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than they allowed away (76.3).

Ohio State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than away (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule