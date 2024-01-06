Ohio State vs. Indiana: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-2.5)
|150.5
|-142
|+118
Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Ohio State has covered five times in 14 games with a spread this season.
- In the Buckeyes' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
- Indiana is 6-8-0 ATS this season.
- The Hoosiers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 14 times this year.
Ohio State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6500
- Sportsbooks rate Ohio State higher (30th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (33rd).
- The Buckeyes were +7000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +6500, which is the 46th-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Ohio State winning the national championship, based on its +6500 moneyline odds, is 1.5%.
