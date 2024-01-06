The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: FOX

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline FanDuel Ohio State (-1.5) 149.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Ohio State is 5-9-0 ATS this season.

In the Buckeyes' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Indiana has covered six times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

In the Hoosiers' 14 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6500

+6500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6500), Ohio State is 30th in the country. It is three spots below that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Buckeyes have had the 46th-biggest change this season, improving from +7000 at the start to +6500.

Ohio State has a 1.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.